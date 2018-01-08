Will Oprah Winfrey Run For President?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Oprah's powerful speech at the Golden Globes has again sparked speculation: Will she run for President?

You may not know it, but Oprah does have a strong Nashville connection. Her amazing career started in Music City.

Many now living here in Nashville don't know it, but Oprah got here start in television right at NewsChannel 5 44 years ago.

"We are standing by here in the crowd with jubilation over the victory speech of Mayor Richard Fulton," said Oprah in a news clips of her on the job back in the 1970s.

"She had all the confidence in the world," said news director and main anchor Chris Clark.

He remembered Oprah applying for a job in 1974.

"The 19-year-old Oprah walked in, and I made up my mind right then and there I'm going to hire her," said Clark.

All these years later, Oprah is a media mogul and one of the most famous people on earth.

She was honored at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

"There is a new day on the horizon," said Oprah talking about a new day for women suffering abuse at the hands of men. "For too long women have not been heard or believed."

Her stunning speech again has people wondering if some day reporters will be covering her arrival as a US President the way she as a reporter once did.

"The President is expected to arrive here at the National Guard hanger about 5:15 Saturday," said Oprah in another news clip from the 1970s.

"She'd be a formidable opponent for anybody. She could probably do it," said Harry Chapman, Oprah's first co-anchor at NewsChannel 5 all those years ago.

"I don't want to get political, but I think she could pull it off," said Chapman.

"Could she be president? Yeah," said Clark.

He does think his former colleague is too committed to the work she's doing now to seriously consider a run, but if she did?

"Oprah appeals to a wider variety of people than President Trump does, and so I think she could be elected easily if she chose to run," said Clark.

To date, Oprah has denied any plans to run, but some close to her have said she's thinking about it.

In the wake of her Golden Globes speech, many people have been asking more questions about Oprah's plans.

A representative for her did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Do you think Oprah should run for president? Vote in our poll below on Facebook!