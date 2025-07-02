Will Reid appointed as new Tennessee Department of Transportation commissioner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Will Reid as the new commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), effective July 10.

Reid will succeed TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley, who will step down from his role but remain as Deputy Governor. Eley will continue to advise Gov. Lee on long-term statewide projects until his departure later this year.

"Will Reid is a proven leader whose unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has elevated the work of TDOT and the future of transportation in Tennessee," said Gov. Lee.

"His deep understanding of our state's infrastructure needs, coupled with a track record of driving efficiency and transparency, makes him the right person to lead TDOT into its next chapter of service to Tennesseans."

Reid has served as TDOT's Chief Engineer and Deputy Commissioner since August 2022 and is a respected leader within the transportation community. A native of Bartlett, Tennessee, Reid began his career with TDOT in 2014 as Director of Construction and has since held several key leadership positions.

Before his public service, he spent over 15 years as a transportation engineering consultant. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Memphis and is a licensed engineer in the state of Tennessee.

Reid was a major contributor to the development of TDOT's first-ever fiscally constrained 10-Year Project Plan, unveiled in 2024. He also played a significant role in the reorganization of TDOT aimed at accelerating project delivery and maximizing taxpayer investment.

By cultivating a culture of timely decision-making and results-driven performance, Reid has championed a standard of excellence that reflects the department's core goal: "What gets started, gets finished."

As Commissioner, Reid will continue to advance TDOT's mission to provide a safe and reliable transportation system that supports economic growth, enhances quality of life, and improves mobility for all Tennesseans.

Gov. Lee expressed his appreciation to outgoing Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley for his service and leadership.

