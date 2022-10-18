Will rejecting the RNC affect the Titans' bond with the state? Lawmakers say now it's unlikely

As Nashville passed up the Republican National Convention for 2024 and 2028, some lawmakers previously considered whether that should affect the Tennessee Titans receiving a $500 million bond the assembly passed in April.

However, House and Senate leadership said it was probably an unlikely scenario at play once members reconvene in January. An announcement on the Titans building a new stadium came Monday, with both the Titans and Nashville mayor's office explaining the plan.

“The $500 million in stadium funding has not been a part of any discussions Speaker Sexton has been involved in concerning Metro’s refusal to host the RNC in 2024 or 2028," said Doug Kufner, spokesperson for Sexton. "There have been many other options that have been discussed and that are on the table, but not the stadium funding. The speaker is hopeful the Metro Council won’t turn down an opportunity to host a Super Bowl or Wrestlemania like they did the RNC by opposing this deal.”

Whether to host the 2024 convention became a contentious topic between lawmakers and Metro Council. Throughout July and August, the council voiced several concerns before ultimately voting down a contract that would allow for the convention to come to Nashville.

Those concerns hadn't changed, Cooper's office said.

"Nashville is open for business, but there has been no meaningful effort or engagement to address any of the concerns raised since Metro Council’s vote just a few months ago," spokesperson TJ Ducklo said.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally's office echoed Sexton's sentiment but did add it was ultimately up to the assembly to take on the matter.

"The General Assembly made a commitment to assist the Titans and Metro contingent on an approved deal for a domed stadium that can be a year-round economic driver for the state," spokesperson Adam Kleinheider said. "Lt. Governor McNally always strives to keep those kinds of commitments. Due to the instability of the current Metro Council, Lt. Governor McNally hesitates to predict whether the deal will receive final approval. Until the deal is final and the bonds are actually issued, the General Assembly can revoke the authority if it is the will of the membership.”