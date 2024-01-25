Will the charges against country music artist Chris Young be dropped?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After video surfaced of an incident between Chris Young and an alcohol agent, plenty are asking if those charges will be dropped against the country music star.

What is known for certain Thursday is that Young's attorney is now calling for an apology and for the charges to be dropped based on the video. NewsChannel 5 is told the District Attorney's office is now reviewing all the video footage, and they will interview the officers involved and other witnesses before making a decision.

The security video came from the Dawg House Saloon Monday night where people were being carded by officers looking for underage drinking.

Watch the surveillance video in the player below.

Video depicts a fight at a Nashville bar involving Chris Young

An agent with the Alcohol Beverage Commission claims Young struck him in the shoulder, so he pushed Young away knocking him to the floor. The video does show Young trying to reach out to stop the agent to ask him a question. He makes contact, but it does not appear he hit or stuck the agent.

And yet, he's charged with assaulting an officer for that interaction.

As this situation stands, Young is still charged with the assault along with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Legal analyst Ben Raybin says barring some new evidence he finds it hard to believe this case will move forward.

"Frankly, it's hard for me to imagine any prosecutor thinking Mr. Young committed an assault in this case," Raybin said.

To that end, it is DA Glenn Funk who will decide whether the charges stick or are dropped.

NewsChannel 5 was told there is a chance this case will be resolved before it's scheduled to go to court next month.