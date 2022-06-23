Williamson Co. approves new late start, early dismissal times

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County School Board approved some new schedule changes for students for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

High school and middle school students will get to sleep in one day a week.

On these dates, those students will start their days 45 minutes later:



Monday, August 15

Monday, August 22

Monday, August 29

Tuesday, September 6

Monday, September 12

Monday, September 19

Monday, September 26

Monday, October 3

Monday, October 17

Monday, October 24

Monday, October 31

Monday, November 7

Monday, November 14

Monday, November 28

Monday, December 5

Monday, January 9

Monday, January 17

Monday, January 23

Monday, January 30

Monday, February 6

Monday, February 13

Monday, February 27

Monday, March 6

Monday, March 20

Monday, March 27

Monday, April 3

Monday, April 10

In addition to those new start times, elementary school students will now have early dismissals on eleven additional days of the school year.

School will release two hours early for those students on these dates:

Wednesday, August 24

Wednesday, September 7

Wednesday, September 21

Wednesday, October 26

Wednesday, November 9

Wednesday, November 30

Wednesday, January 11

Wednesday, January 25

Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, March 8

Wednesday, March 29

The school year begins in Williamson County on August 5th.

To see the district's full calendar for the 2022-2023 school year, click here.

For a printable version of the new late start and early dismissal days, click here.

