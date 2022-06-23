Williamson Co. approves new late start, early dismissal times

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County School Board approved some new schedule changes for students for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
High school and middle school students will get to sleep in one day a week.
On these dates, those students will start their days 45 minutes later:
- Monday, August 15
- Monday, August 22
- Monday, August 29
- Tuesday, September 6
- Monday, September 12
- Monday, September 19
- Monday, September 26
- Monday, October 3
- Monday, October 17
- Monday, October 24
- Monday, October 31
- Monday, November 7
- Monday, November 14
- Monday, November 28
- Monday, December 5
- Monday, January 9
- Monday, January 17
- Monday, January 23
- Monday, January 30
- Monday, February 6
- Monday, February 13
- Monday, February 27
- Monday, March 6
- Monday, March 20
- Monday, March 27
- Monday, April 3
- Monday, April 10
In addition to those new start times, elementary school students will now have early dismissals on eleven additional days of the school year.
School will release two hours early for those students on these dates:
- Wednesday, August 24
- Wednesday, September 7
- Wednesday, September 21
- Wednesday, October 26
- Wednesday, November 9
- Wednesday, November 30
- Wednesday, January 11
- Wednesday, January 25
- Wednesday, February 8
- Wednesday, March 8
- Wednesday, March 29
The school year begins in Williamson County on August 5th.
To see the district's full calendar for the 2022-2023 school year, click here.
For a printable version of the new late start and early dismissal days, click here.