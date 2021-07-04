Williamson Co. Deputies arrest mailbox theft suspects

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were arrested by Williamson County Sheriff's Office Deputies on Saturday for mailbox theft.

A man and a woman were spotted checking a mailbox on Southern Preserve Lane in Franklin.

Deputy Elijah Kelley was responded to a suspicious activity call around 1 a.m. when he spotted a Dodge Stratus car that Deputies were looking for in connection to mailbox thefts in Peytonsville, Bethesda and Thompson's Station.

Kelley then conducted a traffic stop and found several packages and mail from residents all over the county inside the car.

47-year-old Clifford Wayne Watkins and 40-year-old Sandra Gail White were arrested and charged with theft of property under $1,000.

They were both released from jail Saturday afternoon after posting bond.

Both have a court date on September 22, 2021.

