Williamson Co. deputies, TBI investigate shooting in Falls Grove neighborhood

Posted at 3:08 PM, Apr 05, 2023
COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office are working with TBI agents to investigate a shooting that happened late Saturday night in the Falls Grove neighborhood of College Grove.

Investigators were called out to a home in the Falls Grove neighborhood after shots were fired into the residence sometime between 10 and 10:30 p.m. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has not released information about the street the home is located on.

No injuries were reported by the sheriff's office, who have identified the crime as an aggravated assault.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about the shooting please call Detective Robert Daub at 615-790-5554, Ext. 3221 or contact him by email at robert.daub@williamsoncounty-tn.gov. You can also call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 with an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward.

