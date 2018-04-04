Williamson Co. Director Of Schools Faces 2nd Assault Charge

Fair
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Williamson County Director of Schools Mike Looney was charged with assault for a second time over an incident with a student in February.
According to the Franklin Police Department, the charge was made after hearing testimony from the victim's mother.
Details of what happened during the incident were completely clear, but a statement from the school district said Looney was helping a "student in crisis."
