Williamson Co. Director Of Schools To Take Leave

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Williamson County Schools Director Doctor Mike Looney announced he will be taking a leave after a tumor was found in his pancreas.
In a message shared with staff Tuesday, Dr. Looney said he would be having surgery and undergoing treatment over the next several weeks.
Deputy Superintendent Jason Golden will lead the school system in Looney's absence. The following statement was sent to NewsChannel 5.
You all know that Dr. Looney is more than willing to talk with the media on any topic. However, during this time, we respectfully request that you send any media requests directly to me so that Dr. Looney can focus on his recovery.
He appreciates your positive thoughts and support but requests no cards, emails, texts, etc.