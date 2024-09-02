Williamson County Animal Center hosts kitten yoga classes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — So there's goat yoga and puppy yoga. What will they come up with next?!

How about kitten yoga? You know, September is National Yoga Month after all.

"Yeah there was not much yoga," chuckled one of the participants after the kitten yoga class at the Williamson County Animal Center. "Not much yoga going on."

For $25, people can fill up one of the recreation rooms at the animal center and do yoga with dozens of kittens running around.

Shelters need all kinds of support. Maybe there is an issue related to capacity, or certain food and medical needs. According to staff, cats and kittens make up over half the animals the center takes in.

"It's like a half participation thing. Some people want to hang out and do yoga but most people just came here to play with cats and I get it," said the class instructor.

Some of the kittens need special food or formula, which, as you might expect, can certainly become pricey and costly. Proceeds from this class will help with some of those costs and other things. It's also an opportunity for people to learn how they can become involved as a volunteer or even foster a kitten.

The animal center says a class such as this is an out-of-the-box approach to providing opportunities and memories for community members. There are plans in the works for additional yoga classes in the future.

Do you have a positive story you'd like to share? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.