Williamson County Fair opens with rides, entertainment and new parking plan

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Fair opened today, offering family-friendly entertainment, thrilling rides, and a comprehensive transportation plan for the nine-day event running through August 9.

Fairgoers can expect a full schedule of activities at the Williamson County Agricultural Expo Park, with organizers promising something for everyone regardless of weather conditions.

I got a preview of the festivities as workers conducted their final safety checks on rides, including a chance to experience the fair's iconic Ferris wheel before gates officially opened.

"Williamson County is so gorgeous. I'm fortunate to have lived here all my life, and when you go atop of the Ferris wheel, you see the beauty of God's green earth," Diane Giddens, Immediate Past Fair Chairman, said.

This year marks the 21st annual Williamson County Fair, with a notable change to the parking arrangements. While on-site parking remains available on a first-come, first-served basis, overflow parking has been relocated south of the fairgrounds along Peytonsville Road at the KLove and Aetna buildings.

Free shuttle service will run throughout the event, with the Williamson County School System providing transportation to and from these overflow lots.

"We are incredibly grateful to Superintendent Jason Golden and Assistant Director of Transportation Barbara Williams for their assistance in coordinating drivers and buses," said Paul Webb, Fair Chairman. "We also extend our sincere thanks to KLove and Aetna for their in-kind support in making their lots available for public use."

The shuttle service includes both standard buses accommodating 54 passengers and special education buses equipped for wheelchairs. Service hours vary by day, with extended hours on weekends when larger crowds are expected.

The fair will operate from 6 p.m. on weekdays, with earlier opening times on weekends. Coordinators note that the event is entirely staffed by volunteers, many of whom come directly from their regular jobs to help create a memorable experience for families.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to secure on-site parking and to check the fair's website for the latest updates and information.

The Williamson County Fair relies on volunteers to make this annual tradition possible. If you've volunteered at the fair or know someone with a great volunteer story, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.

