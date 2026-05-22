Williamson County Fair seeks nominations for 2026 Hometown Heroes Recognition program

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Fair is accepting nominations for its 2026 Hometown Heroes Recognition program, which honors local veterans and active-duty military members for their service and community impact.

Fair Board Chairman Paul Webb said the recognition carries special significance this year.

"The Hometown Heroes program is a unique tradition at the Williamson County Fair that honors the untold stories of local service members and their continued efforts to improve their communities," Webb said.

He noted the program is especially meaningful as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

To be eligible, nominees must be active military members or living veterans who served after 1940 and currently live in Williamson County. Nominees must also be able to attend an awards ceremony scheduled for Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m. on the Nissan Stage at the Williamson County Fair. Atmos Energy presents the ceremony.

Nominations will be accepted through July 10 on the Williamson County Fair's website.

The 2026 Williamson County Fair runs Aug. 7-15 and will feature rides, entertainment, vendors and exhibits under the theme "As American As Apple Pie," honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States. Tickets go on sale July 5.