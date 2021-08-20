Williamson County hosts job fair with more than 100 employers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County held a job fair Thursday with more than 100 employers looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs.

A wide variety of fields was represented from healthcare and education to retail and hospitality - an industry that was especially hit hard by the pandemic.

“The COVID has affected employment tremendously. The way people work is so different than it was before COVID," said Matt Largen President and CEO of Williamson County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Organization. "So many people are looking for remote opportunities looking to be more flexible and you can do that in some companies and some companies you can’t so that's been the real challenge. How do you make yourself more noticeable in the company knowing what the market is and what they're demanding."

Both part-time and full-time positions were available as well as an on-site Spanish translator to ensure more people could participate.