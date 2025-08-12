Williamson County issues fines after raw sewage spill into Harpeth River

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County has fined the Limestone Waste Water Treatment Plant $1,000 for environmental costs and cleanup after raw sewage leaked into the Harpeth River.

Neighbors in the River Rest community said cleanup efforts remain inadequate weeks after the spill was first reported.

White lime, a powdered chemical used to neutralize sewage, has been spread throughout the wooded area and around manholes where the overflow occurred.

"They have mitigated the smell otherwise we couldn't stand in here right now, but how terrifying how big a spill was this," said Allison Pepper Buckley, a concerned resident.

Buckley and fellow neighbor Travis Werts have been monitoring the situation since the sewage overflow was discovered.

"That right there is shocking to know that's how far the sewage contamination the E. coli contamination cover. I've never seen that before," Werts said.

The neighbors noted that lime, straw, and topsoil were recently added to the affected areas. County engineers explained this is likely a 'second sweep' in the ongoing decontamination process.

"They're saying it was a two-day overflow. We know it was longer than that," Buckley said.

What's particularly concerning to residents is a newly created path from the manhole to the creek.

"This trench is coming straight from that manhole cover. Where all the lime was spread out in the woods," Werts said.

Residents fear this new channel could accelerate future spills into the waterway.

"The bad news is it will happen again, you can look at the topography," Werts said.

"This trench shouldn't be here that trench is 100%. There is no water source that would make this cut into the land... disgusting... disgusting and sad," Werts said.

Multiple agencies continue to monitor water quality at the site. Recent test samples still show elevated E. coli levels in the water.

According to company documents submitted to the Tennessee Division of Water Resources, the spill resulted from a line blockage caused by grease deposits and disposable wipes. The company was notified of the overflow on July 24.

Limestone Water claims cleanup efforts began on July 25 and included extracting debris, treating contaminated areas with lime, and covering with straw. The company has stated it plans to install a protective berm around the manhole after completing the cleanup process.

Areas of the River Rest neighborhood that were designed for residents and their pets remain off limits due to contamination concerns.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Have you been affected by sewage spills or other environmental issues in your neighborhood? I want to hear your story. Contact me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com or reach out on social media. Your experiences help us hold companies accountable and protect our communities.