Watch Now
News

Actions

Williamson county mansion severely damaged by fire

Williamson County mansion damaged by fire
Araceli Crescencio/NC5
Fire crews on the scene of Williamson County mansion fire
Williamson County mansion damaged by fire
Posted at 8:58 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 22:37:07-04

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Fire crews responded to a house fire call at a mansion in Franklin off Long Lane near Gosey Hill Saturday afternoon.

Three departments helped contain the fire after about two hours. Chief Brian Jones with Williamson Fire & Rescue said no one lived at the home, but a construction crew was working inside during the fire.

Jones said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

"There was some sort of a flash or explosion, it's still under investigation," he said.

Jones said one person from the construction crew was injured and taken to the hospital, but did not know how serious their injuries are.

Jones said putting the fire our required help from about 40 firefighters.

"Our crews from the Williamson Fire & Rescue were here, we also had crews from Williamson County Rescue Squad and the Franklin Fire Department also responded mutual aid at our request," Jones said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap