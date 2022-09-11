Williamson county mansion severely damaged by fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fire crews responded to a house fire call at a mansion in Franklin off Long Lane near Gosey Hill Saturday afternoon.

Three departments helped contain the fire after about two hours. Chief Brian Jones with Williamson Fire & Rescue said no one lived at the home, but a construction crew was working inside during the fire.

Jones said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

"There was some sort of a flash or explosion, it's still under investigation," he said.

Jones said one person from the construction crew was injured and taken to the hospital, but did not know how serious their injuries are.

Jones said putting the fire our required help from about 40 firefighters.

"Our crews from the Williamson Fire & Rescue were here, we also had crews from Williamson County Rescue Squad and the Franklin Fire Department also responded mutual aid at our request," Jones said.

