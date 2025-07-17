Williamson County officials say Text-to-911 service is temporarily unavailable

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County officials want the public to be aware that the Text-to-911 service is temporarily unavailable.
911 phone service is working as usual and the interruption applies to just texting. They will update when their text-to-911 service is back up and running.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Talk about a hand-up that can change lives! This story that highlights Strobel House resident Johnnie Williams will remind you that there are services that can change an entire world for one person. After she found stable housing, she was able to graduate with a medical assistant diploma and a 4.0 GPA. Bravo Johnnie and bravo Strobel House!
- Rebecca Schleicher