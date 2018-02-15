Williamson County Schools Closed Monday To Review Safety
1:50 PM, Feb 15, 2018
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Williamson County Schools will be out on Monday so the district can review safety plans.
Dr. Mike Looney tweeted the announcement on Thursday. He stated they have “comprehensive safety plans in place,” but added he’s mandated “all plans be revisited, reviewed and reinforced immediately with all WCS personnel and law enforcement.”
The move to revisit the plans came after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people on Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Looney said faculty, staff, and school resource officers will be in the buildings Monday to participate in the review; however, school will be canceled for all students.
The full statement from Dr. Looney read as follows:
"School safety is of the utmost importance in Williamson County Schools. According to news reports, there have been 18 school shootings across the country in the last six weeks. While we have comprehensive safety plans in place, I have mandated that all plans be revisited, reviewed and reinforced immediately with all WCS personnel and law enforcement. All WCS faculty and staff as well as the SROs serving our buildings will participate in this review. As as result, school will be cancelled for students on Monday, February 19, 2018. The School Aged Child Care programs will operate at snow day sites. I apologize for the short notice, but feel such an action is required. Thank you for your understanding."