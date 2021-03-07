Menu

Williamson County Schools hosts annual career fair

As the district continues to grow with more students enrolling, Williamson County Schools is looking to hire new teachers for the 2021-2022 school year.
Posted at 8:10 PM, Mar 06, 2021
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Teachers gathered at Brentwood High School Saturday afternoon for Williamson County Schools' annual district-wide career fair.

Representatives from all schools across the district met with prospective new hires to discuss open teacher positions for all grades. About 250 candidates attended the event.

The district predicts more than 1,000 new students will attend school this coming year and with that comes the need for more teachers.

"Nashville is a vibrant community and likewise Williamson County is a vibrant community as well. We know from our parents that they are attracted to the schools here and so, just as we attract students, we attract teachers, we attract families and so every year is a growth opportunity for us," said Superintendent Jason Golden.

If you're a teacher who couldn't make it to the career fair, you can find a list of open positions here.

