FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's your chance to become more familiar with and get more comfortable around firearms in a safe setting.

Starting next month, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office will host a series of handgun shooting and safety classes.

The series of lessons last for 3 weeks and will give you classroom hours, as well as time on the shooting range.

If you can't attend next month's sessions, classes will also be offered in May, August, and October. You can register here.