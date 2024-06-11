Williamson County Sheriff's Office warns of recent scam making its rounds

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is warning about a recent scam making its rounds in the area.

The scam involves someone calling falsely claiming to be Sergeant Ben Piper in a new jury duty scam.

The sheriff's office wants to make sure you know that Sgt. Piper is not making these calls and that they would never request payment to avoid an arrest.

If you receive one of these calls, end it and contact the sheriff's office immediately.