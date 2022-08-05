WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. — Williamson County students return to the classroom Friday with a lot of energy and excitement surrounding the new school year. Students were in class for a half-day.

Superintendent Jason Golden said the district has a handle on some of the bigger issues schools are facing this new year.

When it comes to teacher shortages, he said they’re in good shape, especially in their elementary school.

The district is still facing a need for teachers in special education, advanced sciences and in math and also staff in areas like teacher’s assistants, bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

“We have every single bus route covered with a driver, but if someone is out sick we don’t have a substitute," said Golden. "There will be sick days, we continue to work on staffing bus drivers. We actually do the testing and training on our campus.”

One of the biggest priorities this year has been focused on student safety, according to Golden. The district works with the Sheriff’s Office to staff security resource officers. There are also a number of other measures in place that have been updated.

Golden said the district does not share all details of those measures in order to fully protect teachers and students. “We do have safety plans in place that do have some items that are not appropriate to share. It’s a constant worry, we know human effort is not perfect and it takes daily attention and it’s a focus of ours.”