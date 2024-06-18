Williamson County teens arrested for shooting pellets at pedestrians

SPRING HILL, Tenn (WTVF) — The Spring Hill Police Department is investigating a series of incidents involving over 30 young individuals suspected of using Orbeez gel blasters and BB guns to shoot at pedestrians and each other.

Police say these incidents have resulted in serious injuries and significant concern within the community.

Captain Justin Whitwell reported that the teens have been using toy guns called "Orbeez" to shoot gel pellets at each other from car to car and at unsuspecting pedestrians.

"If you're shooting randomly at people, you don't know where you're going to hit them. This can cause serious bodily injury," said Whitwell.

The incidents have occurred within a few miles of each other, with the most recent one taking place on Wednesday evening. Three people riding a golf cart on Wilkes Lane were shot at, and not far from there, on Via Francisco Way and Maleventum Way, a 15-year-old girl was struck by a pellet.

The most severe injury happened near Duplex and Hurt Road, where a 44-year-old man was hit in the head by a BB gun pellet while driving. His wife provided photos showing the extent of his injuries and mentioned that he would need surgery.

Whitwell noted that others, including children, were in the car at the time and narrowly avoided being hit.

The BB gun used in the incident was confiscated by the police. Captain Whitwell stressing the potential danger of these toy guns, stating, "They absolutely look like real guns. If someone perceives it as a threat, you never know what can happen."

Police have issued a stern warning to teens considering similar actions. "If you are caught doing this act, you're going to be arrested, charged, and taken to jail," said Whitwell.

As a result of the investigation, four teens have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, a felony offense. The police hope this serves as a deterrent to others and underscores the seriousness of these actions.

The Spring Hill Police Department continues to investigate the incidents and urges anyone with information to come forward.