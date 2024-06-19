Williamson Medical Center celebrated a new expansion Tuesday with Luke Bryan & family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson Medical Center celebrated a new expansion with some special guests on Tuesday.
Country singer Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline who live just down the road were there to cut the ribbon for the expanded and renovated West Tower on Carothers Parkway.
Caroline is the campaign co-chair and Luke the honorary co-chair of the renovation's fund-raising effort.
A sign was unveiled with their names on it, honoring their hard work.
The day also included facility tours, free food, children's activities and more!
