Williamson Medical Center reports 633% increase in COVID-19 patients over the past 3 weeks

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson Medical Center (WMC) reported a significant increase of COVID-19 patients with a 633% increase over the past three weeks.

WMC officials say they are currently caring for 22 COVID-19 patients with seven of them in the CCU as compared to three COVID-19 patients on July 12.

The hospital recently hit a milestone on June 5 and June 17, when its COVID-19 census was zero - the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Officials say more than 95% of WMC's COVID hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. Those few cases of “breakthrough” infections in people who have been vaccinated generally have shown much more mild symptoms. Overall, the average age of current patients is younger than during previous peaks.

Many hospitals in the region are seeing similar spikes. The Delta variant is now the most prevalent strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. and locally.

Research has shown that the Delta variant is much more contagious and may lead to more serious infections than the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19.

WMC officials strongly encouraged people to get vaccinated. "We believe that vaccines are working as is evidenced by the low numbers of “breakthrough” infections and the milder symptoms of those who are vaccinated and do test positive for COVID-19," hospital officials said in a statement. "The vaccines continue to demonstrate high effectiveness against the Delta variant in preventing severe symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths. Vaccines also remain the most effective way to reduce the risk of complications from COVID-19 and to protect our loved ones."