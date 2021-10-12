Williamson Medical Center unveils plans for $189M expansion, renovation

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson Medical Center is preparing for some big changes.

During a county commission meeting on Monday, the hospital received approval to apply for $150 million in bond financing to help fund a major renovation project. This will be the first major update to WMC's core footprint since 2003. Through the plans, the hospital's capacity will increase from 203 total beds to 269.

Plans include expanding capacity at WMC's adult emergency room — with the addition of a behavior health pod. Obstetrics will also be expanded, with plans to create separate rooms for labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum patients and adding an additional operating room for C-sections. WMC plans to also reconfigure the NICU with nine private bays.

Williamson Medical Center Rendering of the NICU at Williamson Medical Center.

In the west tower, WMC plans to add more floors and renovate current floors to add a 22-bed observation unit and increase capacity of the ICU/stepdown and medical/surgical units.

Additionally, plans have been made to renovate patient rooms in the main tower to create more space for patients and their families.

Williamson Medical Center Patient room rendering for Williamson Medical Center.

"Williamson County is projected to more than double our current population by 2040, and it’s imperative that our health care system prepares for that growth now," said Phil Mazzuca, CEO of Williamson Medical Center. "This project will allow us to do this by not only broadening and enhancing our physical plant but also by giving us the resources needed to offer even greater access to high-quality healthcare and accommodate higher acuity services."

The renovations are projected to cost $189 million. WMC will pay back the $150 million in bonds over 20 years using hospital revenue. Available funds and a capital campaign launched by the Williamson Medical Center Foundation will supplement the bond financing.

Construction is set to begin in the spring of next year, with the primary portion to be completed by 2024.