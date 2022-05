THOMPSON'S STATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — A concert featuring the Willie Nelson Family Band is canceled Friday night after a member contracted COVID-19.

The show was supposed to happen at FirstBank Amphitheater in Thompson's Station.

The show will happen now June 19 with the original lineup of Willie Nelson and Family, Charley Crockett and Drayton Farley.

For more info, visit https://www.firstbankamphitheater.com/.