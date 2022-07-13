THOMPSON'S STATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — Soon, those who enter a special raffle will have the chance to win a new home.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming home was held on Tuesday in the Thompson's Station area.

Willow Branch Homes will be donating the home for its "I Am Home" raffle. The proceeds will support both the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and the faith-based I Am Second nonprofit.

The home will have 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths and 3,087 square feet, with an estimated value of $950,000.

It's not every day that a 6-foot-tall mascot can be caught doing shovel duty for a groundbreaking, but Champ was an eager participant in this one. He and a young ambassador were both representing Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

"It's very exciting to be a part of a project like this that can touch our community and help our physicians with caring for their patients," said Jenny Streams, the director of community development at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.

"The Nashville area, Tennessee area, all other states in the United States — we welcome everyone to participate in buying tickets and supporting this project that will support these two organizations," said Angie Clawson, the director of relationship marketing for I Am Second. "We are just so excited to join hands together in making this dream come true for someone."

There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets a single person may purchase. Each ticket is $100 and they will go on sale in the winter of 2022. Tennessee residence is not required to buy a ticket.

The website is open and interested parties can already sign up for the pre-sale email list. The email list will send updates about the giveaway, and people who register will be eligible to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

The winner will be chosen in April 2023.