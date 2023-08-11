Wilma's Hope: senior adult homeowner assistance

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilma's Hope is providing a program for Senior adults who are 62 years, and older to grant funding for mobility modifications for elder homeowners.

The goal is for homeowners to receive 15 thousand dollars for senior adults to maintain their independence longer.

It is a first qualified first-served program with the criteria being: 62 years or older, must meet the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), single-family residence, must be located in Clarksville, be approved by the City of Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Service (CNCS) and submitted all paperwork.

Improvements to the house include but are not limited to handicap ramps, door and hallway widening, accessible bathrooms and stair lifts, and porch lifts.

You can apply on their website.