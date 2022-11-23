Wilson Co. deputy shot during pursuit

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Wilson County deputy was injured when a suspect began shooting at him during a pursuit late Tuesday night.

According to Capt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, this began around 10:15p.m. Tuesday. Smith County Sheriff's Office notified Wilson County that a suspect in a domestic dispute had fled the scene and was leading deputies on a pursuit on I-40 west. Speeds were in excess of 100 miles per hours, Moore said.

Wilson County deputies joined the pursuit once the suspect entered the county on I-40. The suspect ultimately exited the interstate and began firing his gun at deputies, Moore explained. A deputy was shot in the lower part of his leg and taken to the hospital. The deputy is expected to be okay.

Shortly after the gunfire, Moore said the suspect was located on the top of a garage on Eastover Road, near Locust Grove Road. The suspect began firing his gun randomly. Moore said deputies were eventually able to talk to the suspect and take him into custody without further incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.