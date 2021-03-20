Wilson Co. mask mandate ends this weekend

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto announced that he is rescinding the county mask mandate following a decrease in COVID-19 cases. The mask mandate will expire on March 19, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

“The arrival of a vaccine and our shift from the red to yellow zone gives me hope that we are headed in the right direction," Mayor Hutto said in a press release. "We have endured this pandemic for a year now and I believe it is time for us all to make a choice to develop practices that protect ourselves and others from this virus. Whatever your decision, it is important that we adapt to a new lifestyle as we continue our battle against this illness."

County officials continued to encourage mask wearing and other precautions like frequent hand washing and social distancing, saying they are crucial tools that can help us slow the spread of COVID-19.

The withdrawal of the mask mandate does not impact schools, businesses, or long-term care facilities, which develop their own policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In March, the White House Task Force Report moved Wilson County from the “Red Zone” to the “Yellow Zone”, passing over the “Orange Zone."