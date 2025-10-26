Wilson Co. officials responding to crash involving hayride-type vehicle, multiple injuries reported

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police Dept. reported around 8:45pm on Saturday that officers responded to a crash on Central Pike at Beckwith Road.
Initial reports on the crash detailed that multiple vehicles were involved, including a hayride-type vehicle.
Multiple injuries have been reported from the accident.
Officials said it's a joint response with the Wilson Co. Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol.
MJAlert: Central Pike is closed near Beckwith Rd while MJPD officers assist in a crash involving a hayride-type vehicle just outside city limits. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 26, 2025
Central Pike remains closed near the area.
This is an ongoing story and we will provide updates when they are available.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jackie.padilla@newschannel5.com.
