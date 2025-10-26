Wilson Co. officials responding to crash involving hayride-type vehicle, multiple injuries reported

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police Dept. reported around 8:45pm on Saturday that officers responded to a crash on Central Pike at Beckwith Road.

Initial reports on the crash detailed that multiple vehicles were involved, including a hayride-type vehicle.

Multiple injuries have been reported from the accident.

Officials said it's a joint response with the Wilson Co. Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

MJAlert: Central Pike is closed near Beckwith Rd while MJPD officers assist in a crash involving a hayride-type vehicle just outside city limits. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 26, 2025

Central Pike remains closed near the area.

This is an ongoing story and we will provide updates when they are available.

