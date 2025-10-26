Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wilson Co. officials responding to crash involving hayride-type vehicle, multiple injuries reported

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police Dept. reported around 8:45pm on Saturday that officers responded to a crash on Central Pike at Beckwith Road.

Initial reports on the crash detailed that multiple vehicles were involved, including a hayride-type vehicle.

Multiple injuries have been reported from the accident.

Officials said it's a joint response with the Wilson Co. Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Central Pike remains closed near the area.

This is an ongoing story and we will provide updates when they are available.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jackie.padilla@newschannel5.com.

