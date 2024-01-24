Watch Now
Wilson Co. Republican Party of TN shares controversial meme referencing hangings

Posted at 11:56 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 12:56:13-05

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County Republican Party of Tennessee recently posted a controversial meme on their Facebook page on Wednesday, referencing hangings.

The meme shows a woman holding a tea glass with text stating "They're doing it again, because you didn't hang them last time".

Representative Gloria Johnson shared the post on her Twitter page Wednesday, calling it "disgusting hate."


