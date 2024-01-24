Wilson Co. Republican Party of TN shares controversial meme referencing hangings

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County Republican Party of Tennessee recently posted a controversial meme on their Facebook page on Wednesday, referencing hangings.

The meme shows a woman holding a tea glass with text stating "They're doing it again, because you didn't hang them last time".

Wilson County Republican Party of TN

Representative Gloria Johnson shared the post on her Twitter page Wednesday, calling it "disgusting hate."

I like to think most Republicans in Wilson County are embarrassed by this disgusting hate, I’ve heard from some who certainly are. https://t.co/RQfOCbiuM3 — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) January 24, 2024