Wilson County calls for volunteers to help count unsheltered residents

WILSON CO. TENN. (WTVF) — Wilson County is calling for volunteers to participate in this Thursday's Point-in-Time count, an annual effort to document the number of people experiencing homelessness in the community.

The count, known as a PIT count, happens every year across communities in the United States. Volunteers don't simply tally numbers — they engage with unsheltered individuals and fill out detailed forms to gather important information.

"They should be going out to count how many people are homeless. And it's not just oh I count one two three. There's a form that we have to fill out, and you actually have to engage with that person," said Christy Wiley, a local volunteer.

The data collected helps secure funding and services for the community. Last year, volunteers counted 73 unsheltered people in Wilson County.

"It helps with funding here in our community. It helps with services in our community. It helps with an array of things here in the community and nationwide," Wiley said.

As temperatures drop below freezing, warming shelters become crucial for those without permanent housing. Maegan Eldridge, Administrative Assistant/Public Information Officer with Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, said the people they serve are appreciative of the help.

"They're very grateful. They pitch in, they help clean up, they clean up after themselves. It's been great," Eldridge said.

The shelter relies on volunteers to stay operational.

"We've had a tremendous turnout of volunteers, and we just hope it keeps going that way," Eldridge said.

For Wiley, volunteering comes from a place of empathy and personal healing.

"Because at any given moment I could have been in that situation and I want to know that there's people out there that are willing to help those people, and it also heals a part of me that needs healing," Wiley said.

One challenge organizers face is that many people experiencing homelessness are hesitant to share personal details. However, Wiley emphasizes the importance of seeing each person as an individual with their own story.

"Remember that they're people, they're not just you know somebody that's discarded on a road, you know they're they're actually people, and they have a story," Wiley said.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up online. Wilson County's emergency management team will handle areas where volunteers may not feel comfortable for safety reasons.

People living outside Wilson County can check with their local government or nonprofit organizations to see if volunteers are needed for similar counts in their area. Community members can also help by reporting any unsheltered neighbors they're aware of to ensure the most accurate count possible.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com