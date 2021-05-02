Wilson County celebrates 5th annual 'Ducky Derby'

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — At first glance it was a derby party, but not for the traditional Kentucky Derby.

“This may be the only event that we have this year. It got canceled last year due to COVID and we’re happy to bring it back,” said Executive Director of the Wilson County Community Help Center, Karen Rudzinski.

Guests showed up in their derby best for the Wilson County Community Help Center’s 5th annual 'Ducky Derby'.

“In the past we haven’t sold more than maybe 2,000 or 2,500 [ducks]. We’ve got about 4,000 that are in the pool at this time,” said Rudzinski.

Guests in person and at home had the opportunity to buy a duck for $10 each. Proceeds went to the center.

“At the help center we provide several programs- food boxes, clothing, assistance with utilities, prescription drugs, we do Ensure for elderly and for cancer patients, and diapers for our youngest,” said Rudzinski.

And the ducks brought in in the dollars.

“We’re hoping to raise between $30,000 and $35,000 this year,” said President of the Wilson County Community Help Center Board, Tim Leeper.

The event included silent auctions and a best hat award. All culminating in the random selection of three ducks.

“For ten bucks and you could win three, four, five, six, seven thousand dollars- that’s a good return on investment,” said Leeper.

Even though only three lucky ducks were selected, each one could mean the difference in one person’s life.