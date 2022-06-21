Wilson County Commission approves bonds to rebuild West Wilson Middle School

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County Commission unanimously voted to approve $60 million in bonds for rebuilding West Wilson Middle School.

The commission met on Monday night to vote on the budget, which included the bonds for rebuilding the school.

West Wilson Middle School was home to about 800 students in sixth through eighth grade until it was destroyed in the March 2020 tornadoes.

After an insurance settlement, about $9 million remains for rebuilding efforts. Other funds from the settlement were used to rebuild Stoner Creek Elementary and pay for damage to other district property.

District officials said rebuilding the middle school will cost at least $51 million, with an additional $10 million for furniture, fixtures and equipment. Once the remaining insurance settlement is spent, 90% of the additional expenses will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It will take crews about two years to rebuild the school once construction begins.