Watch Now
News

Actions

Wilson County Commissioner charged with a DUI

wilson county sheriff's office generic
WTVF
wilson county sheriff's office generic
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 11:46:53-04

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Wilson County Commissioner is facing DUI charges after he was arrested on Thursday, July 20.

Kevin Costley, 54, failed sobriety tests after a non-injury crash in Mt. Juliet. Costley is facing charges for a DUI, implied consent refusal and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Costley is the County Commissioner for District 8 in Wilson County. He is also an educational assistant and coach at Mt. Juliet High School.

The Wilson County Board of Education told NewsChannel 5 that they are aware of the incident and are gathering and reviewing information.

No further information is available at this time.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunshine promo weather traffic

Good morning, sunshine!