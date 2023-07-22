Wilson County Commissioner charged with a DUI

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Wilson County Commissioner is facing DUI charges after he was arrested on Thursday, July 20.

Kevin Costley, 54, failed sobriety tests after a non-injury crash in Mt. Juliet. Costley is facing charges for a DUI, implied consent refusal and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Costley is the County Commissioner for District 8 in Wilson County. He is also an educational assistant and coach at Mt. Juliet High School.

The Wilson County Board of Education told NewsChannel 5 that they are aware of the incident and are gathering and reviewing information.

No further information is available at this time.