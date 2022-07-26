MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Teacher "fan clubs" gathered inside Mt. Juliet Elementary School on Tuesday to welcome back staff for the new school year.

Equipped with signs of appreciation, parents and students came to show support for teachers reporting for their first day after a tough few years.

"It's nice to come out and appreciate them, especially in a time where they may feel unappreciated," said eighth grader Charlotte Willms.

The Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and group "Everyone's Wilson" teamed up to come up with the signs and spread the word to show teachers some extra love.

"It's mostly to make them feel good. They have to wake up early and come here. It makes them feel good to see that we are doing the same to appreciate them," said sixth grader Olivia Willms.

Teacher development and administrative days will continue through the week. Students head back to class next Monday.