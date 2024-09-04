Wilson County detectives say several rounds were fired at a pastors home Tuesday

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives in Wilson County have confirmed they responded Wednesday night to an emergency call at a home on Chandler Road.

Captain Scott Moore says someone fired several rounds into the home of Global Vision Church pastor Greg Locke.

Locke posted about the incident and shared these photos.

He wrote that according to security cam footage, they pulled into their driveway exactly one minute after a person unloaded an entire magazine of bullets from an automatic weapon into their house, garage and truck.

Detectives tell us one of Locke’s children was home. Fortunately no one was injured.

Detectives ask anyone with information on this shooting to please contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

