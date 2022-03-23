Wilson County elementary school principal donates kidney to niece

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Wilson County principal is taking some time off from school to head to Florida on a very special assignment.

Chris Plummer, principal at West Elementary School, will be taking time off to help save a loved one's life. This week, Plummer is in Tampa, Florida where he will be donating a kidney to his 31-year-old niece.

"Maybe I oversimplify things, but I look at it through the lens of, I have something she needs and I can have a fully functional lifestyle with donating this kidney to her," Plummer said. "There will be some initial hiccups and things like that -- but other than that, for her she needs it so I'm grateful I'm able to do that for her."

The school district said Plummer did testing earlier this year and learned he's a match for his niece, who is in a life or death situation. He said the decision for him was easy to make and if all goes well he'll be back on the job in three to six weeks.