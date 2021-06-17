Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair aims to honor 'Hometown Heroes'

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following last year's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wilson County Fair will take place in 2021, but on a larger scale. The fair will start at 5 p.m. on August 12 and will run through August 21 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center.

The Tennessee State Fair is merging with the Wilson County Fair this year. By becoming the new state fair, it will also receive more state funding, which means more activities for locals and visitors.

More than 150 events and activities are planned for the family-friendly fair in Lebanon. The fair theme is "Honoring Hometown Heroes," which honors local heroes and positive role models.

New events include mailbox and door decorating for "Honoring Hometown Heroes", an adult face mask competition, rock painting, a scavenger search and so much more.

The regular events will continue, such as thrilling rides, pageants, demolition derbies, live music and other activities that the whole family can enjoy.

For more information on the Wilson County Fair, visit the fair's website.