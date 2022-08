LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to President Randall Clemons, the Wilson County Fair broke records every day in 2022.

In a statement, Clemons said attendance hit 472,131 by Friday — more than doubling last year's reported record of 193,227.

Then, on its final day, the Fair released another graphic, stating the total had reached 776,195.

Wilson County Fair

The Farm Bureau Booth in Ag Venture Barn reported that they had had visitors from 92 Tennessee counties, 26 different states and 10 foreign countries.