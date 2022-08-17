Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair adds nine new rides to the midway!

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hold on to your hats Tennesseans, the Wilson County Fair - Tennessee State Fair will be adding nine new rides to the midway!

A few of the new attractions include two new coasters, one of which is the look of a beautiful Chinese Dragon. In addition to the rollercoasters, they also have added a new spiderman themed ride and a funhouse that's decorated with the theme of the video game Minecraft!

Kids will also be able to enjoy driving monster trucks up and down while crashing and roaring around.

The fair has also added a three-lane slide for small adults and kids and a vertical swing ride that will take you up almost 100 feet in the air!

All of these rides and more can be found on the fair website!