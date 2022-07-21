Wilson County is hiring uncertified firefighters and EMTs to help fill vacancies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Staffing shortages are being felt in every office across the country.

Many companies have come up with new and creative ways to get people in the door.

The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency is one of them.

"We’re basically starting over again, with a new curriculum. A lot of our administration a lot of our in house instructors have worked very diligently to set this up. And we're looking very forward to seeing how this goes," said Colton Young a firefighter and EMT for Wilson County and also the vice president for the Wilson County Firefighters Association.

He says there are about 32 openings for the position.

In Wilson County, it's a hybrid position where personnel serve as both firefighters and EMTs.

The Department of Emergency Management Agency needs to fill these spots and decided to allow uncertified applicants to apply.

"Uncertified means that you do not currently have to have a state EMS license or a state Fire certification to be employed. We're going to hire you right off the street. No certified," Young said.

Meaning no experience is necessary.

This approach comes months after Wilson County had to temporarily closed down some fire stations earlier this year to help with staffing issues.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency will put candidates through the schooling they need to become certified.

"All we need is be at least 19 years of age, have three years of record driving experience and a good attitude. We're looking to bring you home," Young said.

Qualified candidates who are selected for hire will be required to obtain Advanced EMT certification within 18 months of being hired and must complete Fire Fighter Recruit training.

You will also need to pass a physical test.

Applications for the uncertified positions are open from now till Aug. 1.

Sept. 6 is when the department looks to start orientation.

