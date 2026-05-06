Wilson County primary election estimated to have drawn fewer than 10% of registered voters to the polls

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Primary election day is underway across most counties in the state, but voter turnout in Wilson County is expected to fall below 10% of registered voters — down from about 13.58% in 2022.

That’s according to officials with the Wilson County Election Commission.

Races on the ballot include county commission seats, school board seats, judicial appointments, and more.

Some races are uncontested, while others have multiple candidates.

Winners of Tuesday’s party primaries will advance to the county general election in August.

Despite the low turnout, some voters said the issues on the ballot were too important to sit out.

Sarah France, who voted at St. Stephen, said growth and infrastructure are just two of the reasons she headed to the polls.

"Out here in Mt. Juliet, things are growing so quickly, and there's a lot of issues with the city and with the school board, and you know nothing is going to change if we don't vote," said Sarah France, a Mt. Juliet neighbor.

France said she’s not against growth, but does want to see the area's infrastructure keep pace with its rapid population growth.

"I don't want to go backwards, but at the same time I think we need our roads to support the population that lives here," France said.

However, a big reason she voted was to show her daughter the importance of voting.

For Debra and Tom Miller of Old Hickory, this primary marked a first for them as voters.

"This is probably the first year that we voted in the primary," said Debra Miller. "I do think we can make a difference.”

Tammy and Byron Grizzle of Mt. Juliet are frequent voters for both primaries and general elections.

"This is the power we have, yeah, if you want to change anything, this is the only way you can do it," the Grizzles said.

The voters I spoke with said they hope others will join them at the polls in future primaries.

"You think about how many people in the world wish they had this process," Tammy Grizzle said. "When the polls are open, you must go vote, or you should not complain.”

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).