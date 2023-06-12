Wilson County school board to vote on rezoning plans as county grows

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Frustrations are growing in Wilson County between parents and the school district after officials announced new re-zoning plans. It comes as Lebanon and Mt. Juliet are in the Top 10 fastest-growing cities in the state.

It will impact 200 elementary students, some of which were just rezoned last year. It's causing a big headache for them and their parents as they're trying to navigate some kind of consistency.

All of this will be voted on Monday night at 6 p.m. during the school board meeting. Three schools are impacted by the re-zoning plans: Gladeville, Rutland and Southside.

Just last year, 100 kids were rezoned from Gladeville to Rutland and Monday night the school board will vote to move those kids back to Gladeville. They'll also be voting on a possible move for 100 other Gladeville kids to go to Southside.

School officials said because of the county-wide growth, parents should expect to see changes like this often. Some of it is due in part because of more subdivisions popping up in rural areas.

Parents are frustrated because of the lack of communication and little thought to big changes happening to their students.

Parents are welcome to attend the meeting to voice their support or concerns.