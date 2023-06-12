Wilson County Schools Board to vote on Mt. Juliet school rezoning

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Melissa Morris's two children attend Rutland Elementary School.

"When we were looking at where we wanted to build or where we wanted to put down roots, school systems were really important," Morris said.

That's why she and her husband moved to their Mt. Juliet neighborhood. But a new zoning proposal could change where her two children go to school.

The proposal would move more than 100 Rutland students to Gladeville Elementary School, and move more than 100 Gladeville students to Southside Elementary.

"I know it wouldn't be the school board's intention to treat kids like a number— they care about them and they've been educators. But that's the way it feels at the moment," Morris said.

The reason behind the reshuffling is the city's growth.

"We're outpacing our projections and I've been saying that ever since I've been a director," Superintendent Jeff Luttrell said during a school board meeting on June 5.

Nearly 2,000 new students have enrolled in Wilson County Schools in the last five years.

"The one thing that we want families to understand is that rezoning is tough and we understand that," said Public Information Officer of Wilson County Schools, Bart Barker.

Now the school board is holding a special meeting to vote on the rezoning proposal this Monday night at 6:00 p.m. Barker said all options are on the table, but time is of the essence.

"The district needs to know exactly what they're facing with the remaining weeks of summer break so preparations can be made before the August first start day," Barker said.

Morris would like to see students stay on campus and moved into portables until a new building is built.

"At what point is it too much?" she said. "At some point you're going to have to stop rezoning, right?"

But that point may not come any time soon.

This is the listof impacted streets and proposed rezoning maps.