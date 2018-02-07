Wilson County Schools Close Due To Illness

LEBANON, Tenn. - Wilson County Schools announced the district will be closed for the rest of the week due to illness.

School officials made the announcement Wednesday, saying schools would be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the “high volume of students and teachers who are still battling various illnesses.”

All Kids Club locations would be open and all scheduled sporting events and practices would continue, as planned.

Community Meetings that were planned for next week would be rescheduled for March. School officials said they would send out additional information about new times and dates in the coming weeks.