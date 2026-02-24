Wilson County Sheriff and Mayor raise concerns for ICE facility development

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A controversial plan to build a large-scale federal immigration detention facility in Lebanon is drawing sharp pushback from the county's top elected officials.

Wilson County's Mayor Randall Hutto and Sheriff Robert Bryan are both raising serious concerns, and they noted that they want answers.

Bryan laid out his concerns in writing, saying, "A center of that scale would significantly impact local law enforcement resources, emergency services, transportation infrastructure, and community planning."

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto echoed those concerns, warning "A facility of this magnitude would place heavy demands on utilities and require substantial increases in law enforcement and emergency services."

These comments come not long after rumors about the potential for a large-scale ICE detention facility along Highway 109 South started surfacing on social media. Local leaders say it could strain emergency services, overwhelm infrastructure, and fundamentally change this community. Both the sheriff and the mayor also question whether local taxpayers would be left footing the bill for those increased services.

While no property has been purchased, there's a lot of back and forth on the development. It's an ongoing discussion between the federal government and local leaders.

