Wilson County–Tennessee State Fair announces 'Tennessee Voices and Volunteers Celebrating America 250!' theme

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County – Tennessee State Fair is returning to the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon this summer!

The fair recently announced it's theme, which is “Tennessee Voices and Volunteers Celebrating America 250!”. This will honor people, traditions and the volunteer spirit.

This year will also be the Year of Forestry! Fairgoers will be able to explore exhibits, educational displays and more that showcases forest management, forest products and the importance of conserving natural resources.

The fair will run from August 13 to 22.

You can learn more about what's happening at the fair here.

