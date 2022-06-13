Window cleaning crew working hard to beat summer heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've spent just a few minutes outside, you are probably already sweating. Middle Tennessee is under a heat advisory with temperatures feeling like triple digits.

But if you have to work outside, it is hard to beat the heat.

A crew with Summit Window Cleaning was out Monday morning washing windows for a building nearly 30 stories high.

They said that to prepare for temperatures like this they have to be hydrated.

"It's hot enough, I’ll tell you that. Being with the reflection — it’s like a tanning bed. There’s nothing you can do about it," said Andrew Brown.

Brown has been with the company for five years.

The crew got cleaning around 9:30 Monday morning and by that time the heat was already pushing more than 90 degrees. To make matters worse, being on the side of an all-glass building means getting barraged with direct sun in the face.

"Normally I have a camel pack with me... I forgot it today, so I’m kind of suffering," Brown said.

Window washing is a year-round business and despite the heat advisory, this team with Summit Window Cleaning has a job to do.

"And in comparison, you could take probably an egg and set it on the top metal cat or on the windows themselves and you can cook an egg," said Marcus Taylor.

Being this close to the sun this crew was baking in the scorching temps.

"You have to be very cautious, and don't let your body lean against the glass because it’ll burn you," Taylor said.

It's days like today when they say they have to stay hydrated.

Taylor said the crew uses camel packs, which are like backpacks filled with water with a hose for drinking.

"Some of us have cool rags that we just put on our necks, but the majority of the part is just staying hydrated. Like, bring your water with you, make sure that if you start to cramp up or if you start to get tired — drink water."

They start drinking plenty of water the day before a hot shift.

Taylor said this isn't even the hottest day they ever had to work. He told us about a building he cleaned in 2015.

He said there were times that heat exhaustion kicked in and he was cramping up from the side of a building because of dehydration. Since then, he comes to work on hot days prepared.